Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi holds second roadshow in Tamil Nadu in a month

Tamil Nadu BJP chief, K Annamalai was also present with PM Modi during the roadshow

PM Modi's roadshow in Chennai. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, as a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign to gain a foothold in the southern states. Notably, this was PM Modi's second road show in Tamil Nadu in a month.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief, the singham leader the BJP entrusts for increasing its vote share in Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai was also present with PM Modi during the roadshow. Annamalai is the BJP candidate from Coimbatore.

The BJP has fielded former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan against DMK's Tamilachi Thangapandian in South Chennai. Ahead of the roadshow, Soundararajan, said, "There is a spark of happiness. We are so fortunate to have a Prime Minister like him. There is a lot of enthusiasm among our workers. PM Modi's visit will help us, we will win,"she said, reported ANI.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday charged PM Modi with visiting the state only during the poll season and accused him of utilising the central agencies to target the opposition-ruled states.

As per PTI report, Stalin said that the situation was similar in most of the non-BJP-ruled states across the country where the central agencies and even the Governors created trouble to state governments. "This is Modi's India," Stalin said addressing an election rally here in support of the DMK candidates and its allies.

Later in a series of posts on 'X,' the Prime Minister said the roadshow in the city would remain a part of his memory forever and that Chennai had won him over.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)