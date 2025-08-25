Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi holds talks with Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka in New Delhi

Updated on: 25 August,2025 01:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

PM Rabuka arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, marking the start of his official visit to India, which will continue until August 26. This is his first visit to India as the Prime Minister of Fiji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka at Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks. PIC/ @MEAIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held delegation-level bilateral talks with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

PM Rabuka arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, marking the start of his official visit to India, which will continue until August 26. This is his first visit to India as the Prime Minister of Fiji.



PM Rabuka also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared pictures of the tribute on X, and called the Fijian leader an "important Global South and FIPIC partner."


In a post, the MEA said, "Welcoming an important Global South and FIPIC partner. PM @narendramodi received PM Sitiveni Rabuka @slrabuka of Fiji at Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks."

The visit aims to deepen India-Fiji ties across multiple sectors, including strategic partnership and people-to-people exchanges. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to host a luncheon for the visiting prime minister.

PM Rabuka was received by the Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the Northeastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar, following his arrival in the National Capital.

This is the first visit of Prime Minister Rabuka to India in his present capacity.

On Sunday, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda met with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka.

During the meeting, the Fijian PM was accompanied by the Minister of Health and Medical Services of Fiji, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, and other senior officials.

Union Minister Nadda held talks with PM Rabuka on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector.

In a post on X, he said, "Met with the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, in New Delhi today as part of our 'Know BJP' initiative. Our discussions focused on strengthening party-to-party relations, where I highlighted our party's ideology, organizational framework, and its role in driving India's development journey. We also had a detailed discussion on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector. Looking forward to deepening our partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations." 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

