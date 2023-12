PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya Dham Railway Station; flags off Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat trains

PM Modi then proceeded to flag off two Amit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains from the redeveloped railway station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off a train during the inauguration of redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station in Ayodhya on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

He then proceeded to flag off two Amit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains from the redeveloped railway station, reported ANI.

Flanked by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he also boarded a decked-up Amrit Bharat Express and checked out the features and amenities for passengers.

He was also pictured interacting with a few child volunteers inside the Amrit Bharat coach.

Phase I of the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station -- rechristened as the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station -- has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore, reported ANI.

The three-storey modern railway station is equipped with all modern features and amenities such as elevators, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloakrooms, child care rooms, and waiting halls.

The station has been made 'accessible for all' and will be an 'IGBC-certified green station building'.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate several other railway projects to the nation later in the day, reported ANI.

His visit comes weeks before the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Around 1 pm, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a public programme during which he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crore in the state. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features, like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5-star ratings.'

The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.

Prime Minister Modi has broadly outlined his vision to develop modern, world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city. In realisation of this vision, a new airport, a new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads, and other civic infrastructure are being inaugurated in the city.

The foundation stones for a number of other new projects will be laid, contributing to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around the temple town.

(With inputs from ANI)