Breaking News
Nullah cleaning: 4 per cent done, 2 months to clear 96 per cent silt in Mumbai
Lalbaug murder case: Rimple remanded in judicial custody
Eight months on, Mumbai University’s girls’ hostel has no water
Mumbai Crime: After rape, accused took 20-year-old to sell her gold chain, says Police
Babulnath Shivling: No cracks, but care required, recommends IIT Bombay report
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi inaugurates new Metro line in Bengaluru

PM Modi inaugurates new Metro line in Bengaluru

Updated on: 25 March,2023 01:47 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Top

Officials said this section is the eastern extension to the operational East-West Corridor (Purple Line) from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield Station

PM Modi inaugurates new Metro line in Bengaluru

File Photo


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Rs 4,249 crore, 13.71 km Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line here which comprises 12 stations.


Officials said this section is the eastern extension to the operational East-West Corridor (Purple Line) from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield Station.



Out of the 15.81 km extension under construction, the 13.71 km section from K R Puram to Whitefield was inaugurated on Saturday, they said, adding it would cut down journey time on this route by 40 per cent and reduce road traffic congestion.


Also read: In Photos: BJP workers protest against Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Veer Savarkar

The new line of Bengaluru Metro is beneficial for five lakh to six lakh Bengalurians serving in information technology parks, export promotion industrial areas, malls, hospitals and several Fortune 500 companies, it was noted.

This route will be operated with five trains of each having six coaches bought from BEML Limited, they said adding, more trains will be kept as back up. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
india India news narendra modi PM Modi bengaluru karnataka

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK