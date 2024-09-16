The second phase of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Extension was developed by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) in collaboration with the government of Gujarat and the central government

Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second phase of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Extension on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

The second phase of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Extension was developed by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) in collaboration with the government of Gujarat and the central government, reported ANI.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took a metro ride from Section 1 Metro Station to GIFT City Metro Station.

Later, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crores in Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of several key projects, including the quadrupling of the Samakhiali-Gandhidham and Gandhidham-Adipur railway lines, the development of iconic roads in AMC, Ahmedabad, and the construction of flyover bridges over Bakrol, Hathijan, Ramol, and Panjarpol Junction, reported ANI.

He will inaugurate a 30 MW solar system and a 35 Megawatt BESS Solar PV Project at Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station, Kutch, and 220 Kilovolt substations at Morbi and Rajkot.

The Prime Minister is also set to launch the Single Window IT System (SWITS) of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, designed to streamline financial services, reported ANI.

PM Modi will then sanction more than 30,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and release the first installment for these homes, as well as launch construction of houses under the PMAY Scheme. He will also hand over to the beneficiaries of the state-completed houses under both the urban and rural segments of the PMAY.

Further, he will flag off India's first Vande Metro from Bhuj to Ahmedabad and several Vande Bharat trains, including on routes, Nagpur to Secunderabad, Kolhapur to Pune, Agra Cantt to Banaras, Durg to Visakhapatnam, Pune to Hubballi, and the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi.

India best bet for 21st century, its solar revolution a golden chapter, says PM Modi

India is unique in terms of diversity, scale, capacity, potential as well as performance and the world feels the country is the best bet for the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, reported PTI.

When the history of the 21st century will be written, the chapter of India's solar revolution will be written in golden letters, the PM said in his address at the 4th edition of Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) in Gandhinagar, reported PTI.

He also said his government in the first 100 days of its third term had tried to address every sector and factor for rapid progress of the country.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)