The first Vande Metro Train was on Sunday introduced between Ahmedabad and Bhuj stations in Gujarat, the Western Railway said.

In an official statement, the Western Raillway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Bharat’s first Vande Metro Train is being introduced between Ahmedabad and Bhuj Stations.

The Vande Metro train offers a myriad of modern travelling experience. The Vande Metro is a leap forward in commuter comfort and a catalyst for economic growth in Kutch, promising to drive job creation and boost local tourism. Vande Metro is envisioned to redefine the intercity commuting in the country, it said.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the indigenously developed train has 12 air-conditioned coaches with centrally controlled automatic sliding doors, modular interiors, continuous LED lighting, toilets with vacuum evacuation, route map indicators, panoramic windows, CCTV, phone charging facilities and automatic smoke/fire detection with alarm system and aerosol based fire extinguishing system. It has been given advanced and improved features that enable it to reach a speed of 110 KMPH.

The details of the regular run of the train is as under:

• Train No. 94801/94802 Ahmedabad – Bhuj Vande Metro (Unreserved)

Train No. 94801 Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro will depart from Ahmedabad at 17:30 hrs every day except Saturday and reach Bhuj at 23:10 hrs on the same day.

This will run with effect from 17th September, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 94802 Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Train will depart from Bhuj at 05.05 hrs every day except Sunday and reach Ahmedabad at 10:50 hrs on the same day.

This will run with effect from 18th September, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Sabarmati, Chandlodiya, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Halvad, Samakhiali, Bhachau, Gandhidham and Anjar stations in both directions.

"For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit Indian Railways official website," an official statement said.