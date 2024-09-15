Breaking News
Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades
Government renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram
Foundation of democracy still strong: Sharad Pawar on Kejriwal's bail
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Eid-E-Milad, check details
PM Awas Yojana: 12k houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobblers, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > First Vande Metro Train introduced between Ahmedabad and Bhuj stations in Gujarat

First Vande Metro Train introduced between Ahmedabad and Bhuj stations in Gujarat

Updated on: 15 September,2024 05:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

It has been given advanced and improved features that enable it to reach a speed of 110 KMPH, an official said

First Vande Metro Train introduced between Ahmedabad and Bhuj stations in Gujarat

The newly introduced train

Listen to this article
First Vande Metro Train introduced between Ahmedabad and Bhuj stations in Gujarat
x
00:00

The first Vande Metro Train was on Sunday introduced between Ahmedabad and Bhuj stations in Gujarat, the Western Railway said.


In an official statement, the Western Raillway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Bharat’s first Vande Metro Train is being introduced between Ahmedabad and Bhuj Stations.



The Vande Metro train offers a myriad of modern travelling experience. The Vande Metro is a leap forward in commuter comfort and a catalyst for economic growth in Kutch, promising to drive job creation and boost local tourism. Vande Metro is envisioned to redefine the intercity commuting in the country, it said.


According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the indigenously developed train has 12 air-conditioned coaches with centrally controlled automatic sliding doors, modular interiors, continuous LED lighting, toilets with vacuum evacuation, route map indicators, panoramic windows, CCTV, phone charging facilities and automatic smoke/fire detection with alarm system and aerosol based fire extinguishing system. It has been given advanced and improved features that enable it to reach a speed of 110 KMPH.

The details of the regular run of the train is as under:

•    Train No. 94801/94802 Ahmedabad – Bhuj Vande Metro (Unreserved)

Train No. 94801 Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro will depart from Ahmedabad at 17:30 hrs every day except Saturday and reach Bhuj at 23:10 hrs on the same day.

This will run with effect from 17th September, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 94802 Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Train will depart from Bhuj at 05.05 hrs every day except Sunday and reach Ahmedabad at 10:50 hrs on the same day.

This will run with effect from 18th September, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Sabarmati, Chandlodiya, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Halvad, Samakhiali, Bhachau, Gandhidham and Anjar stations in both directions. 

"For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit Indian Railways official website," an official statement said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gujarat indian railways western railway India news ahmedabad bhuj national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK