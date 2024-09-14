Dynasty politics hurt Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi

“And then this dynastic rule (parivarvad) began to hollow out this beautiful state”, said the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Doda on Saturday. PIC/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress was the country’s “most dishonest party” led by a corrupt dynasty and manipulates elections to come to power. The PM said that this time the Assembly elections of Jammu and Kashmir were between the three families and youth. “On one side there are three parties, and on the other side are my sons and daughters of Jammu and Kashmir, carrying their dreams”, PM Modi added, hinting at PDP, NC and Congress. He said that after independence Jammu and Kashmir have remained a target of foreign powers. “And then this dynastic rule (parivarvad) began to hollow out this beautiful state”, said the Prime Minister.

“Congress is India’s most dishonest party. Congress’s royal family is India’s biggest corrupt dynasty. You have to remain vigilant against them. They use all methods of dishonesty to win elections in a bid to come to power,” Modi said at the rally. The vice president of National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah, countered Modi for failing to acknowledge the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah also responded to Prime Minister Modi’s remarks about the alleged destruction of Jammu and Kashmir by dynasty politics. He said, “Instead of targeting us and talking about family politics, the Prime Minister should address the pressing issue of security, particularly the tragic loss of two soldiers in the Kishtwar terrorist attack.” Omar further criticised the BJP, stating, “In the past, the BJP formed alliances with the PDP because it suited them at the time”, he added.

