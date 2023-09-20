PM Modi invited US President Joe Biden to India's 2024 Republic Day celebrations: Garcetti

United States President Joe Biden has received an official invitation to attend India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26 in the national capital, according to the announcement made by the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti.

PM Modi and Joe Biden. Pic/PTI

The invitation was extended during the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden, which took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi, where leaders from across the globe gathered to address a multitude of global challenges and opportunities, an ANI report stated.

In addition to the Republic Day invitation, India and the United States achieved a notable milestone by resolving the seventh and final pending dispute within the World Trade Organization (WTO), ANI report further read. Remarkably, the six preceding disputes had already been successfully resolved during Prime Minister Modi's state visit to the United States, highlighting the robust nature of the bilateral relationship.

The joint statement issued after the discussions between the leaders affirmed the close and enduring partnership between India and the United States. It also acknowledged the significant progress made in implementing the groundbreaking agreements and initiatives resulting from Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Washington in June 2023, the report further mentioned.

Reportedly, both--PM Modi and President Biden--have expressed their appreciation for the substantial progress made in various dimensions of the India-US Strategic Partnership. They emphasized the importance of trust and mutual understanding as the foundation for transforming this partnership across the multifaceted global agenda.

Following their meeting, both leaders commended the strong friendship between India and the United States and emphasized its ongoing role in advancing global welfare and prosperity. The exchange of invitations for Republic Day celebrations further solidifies the warm relations between the two nations.

The G20 Summit, hosted under India's Presidency, convened in New Delhi from September 9 to 10. Notably, the chief guest at this year's Republic Day parade was Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. It's worth mentioning that in 2015, Barack Obama created history by becoming the first US President to attend India's Republic Day parade as the chief guest, further underscoring the significance of India-US diplomatic relations.