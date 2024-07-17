PM Modi likely to address party workers tomorrow at BJP headquarters

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 July,2024 10:10 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

PM Modi will reportedly reach party headquarters at 6 pm, where he will meet and address the party workers at the office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the BJP headquarters in New Delhi and meet party workers on Thursday.


According to ANI sources, PM Modi will reach party headquarters at 6 pm, where he will address and meet party workers at the office. According to the ANI report, sources also said that PM Modi will meet long-time workers at the BJP office on Thursday evening. These include clerks, peons and other such workers.


As per the news agency report, a meeting of the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states is likely to be held at the end of July. The meeting will witness the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah. 


The discussion will focus on the results of the Lok Sabha elections and coordination between the government and the organization, according to ANI sources.

On July 14, the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party held its State Working Committee meeting at the Ambedkar Auditorium of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University in Lucknow to discuss the party's poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha, winning fewer seats than expected in the general elections.

The meeting was a big one-day meeting. Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and KP Maurya and other ministers and workers were present, reported ANI.

As per the ANI report, the main agenda of the meeting was the passing of political proposals, along with tributes to be paid to the party workers and officials who have passed away working for the party.

The political proposal reportedly included discussions on the upcoming by-elections for 10 seats, a review of the Lok Sabha elections, and the future roadmap.

Earlier on July 2, a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party was held in the national capital after the BJP-led NDA won a successive third term in office in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP secured 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The Congress won 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 293 seats, the opposition INDIA bloc won 234 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

