This meeting assumes significance as the BJP lost the majority in the Lok Sabha and now it depends on its allies for the continuation of the government.

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi likely to speak at NDA parliamentary party meeting on July 2 x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday in what will be his first speech to the MPs of the ruling NDA bloc during the first session of Parliament since he assumed office for a third term, reported PTI.

Although PM Modi has reportedly addressed the NDA MPs on a few occasions in the past, particularly when he was elected as their leader ahead of all his three terms, he generally addresses BJP MPs during sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official sources told PTI that all members of Parliament of the BJP and its allies have been notified about Tuesday's meeting and asked to attend it.

The development takes on significance as the recently held elections resulted in the BJP losing the majority in the Lok Sabha for the first time since 2014, and now it depends on its allies for the continuation of the government, reported PTI.

While the BJP won 240 seats, its allies won 53, leading to the NDA comfortably crossing the halfway mark in the 543-member House.

According to the PTI report, the NDA meeting comes amid discussions going on in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

PM Modi is expected to reply to the discussions in both Houses.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha on Monday saw an uproar over Rahul Gandhi's remarks about the Hindu community, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the Congress leader should apologise for his remarks, reported news agency ANI.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha on Monday, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock, drawing massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter.

Rahul Gandhi, however, retorted that he was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Modi are not the entire Hindu society, he added.

The Congress leader held up a picture of Lord Shiva and said his message was about fearlessness and non-violence. He also cited the teachings of other religions to make a similar point, reported PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks and said calling "the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter," reported ANI.

(With reports from PTI and ANI)