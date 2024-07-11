Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: BMC razes unauthorised section of bar
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Houses stalled as ruling parties protest Opposition boycott of all-party meet
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: ‘TB meds being prescribed for mild cough even in kids,' says IAP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024 25

PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024-25

Updated on: 11 July,2024 05:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on July 23

PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024-25

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024-25
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting eminent economists on Thursday to elicit their views and suggestions for the upcoming Budget, a senior government official said.


Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on July 23.


Besides economists and sectoral experts, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery and other members also attended the meeting.


Finance Minister Sitharaman, Planning Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and economists Surjit Bhalla and Ashok Gulati and veteran banker K V Kamath among others were present in the meeting.

The Budget for 2024-25 will be the first major economic document of the Modi 3.0 government, which, among other things, is expected to lay the road map for making India a developed nation by 2047.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to the joint sitting of Parliament last month, had indicated that the government would come out with historic steps to accelerate the pace of reforms.

She also said the Budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision.

Sitharaman has already held discussions with various stakeholders, including economists and captains of Indian industry, on the forthcoming Budget.

Several experts have urged the government to provide tax relief to the common man to boost consumption and take steps to check inflation and accelerate economic growth.

The economy has recorded a growth rate of 8.2 per cent in 2023-24.

Earlier in February, Sitharaman presented an interim budget for 2024-25 in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PM Modi narendra modi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK