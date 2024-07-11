Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > India to be strategic partner despite Russia ties

'India to be strategic partner despite Russia ties'

Updated on: 11 July,2024 09:06 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

On Tuesday, spokespersons of the Pentagon and the State Department reacted separately to questions on India’s relationship with Russia and Modi’s visit to Moscow

‘India to be strategic partner despite Russia ties’

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin meets the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
'India to be strategic partner despite Russia ties'
x
00:00

India will continue to be a strategic partner for the US despite concerns over its ties with Russia, the Biden Administration has said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Russia for two days for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit that has been watched closely by the West amidst the raging Ukraine conflict.


During his talks with Putin on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi told President Putin that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield and peace efforts do not succeed amid bombs and bullets. On Tuesday, spokespersons of the Pentagon and the State Department reacted separately to questions on India’s relationship with Russia and Modi’s visit to Moscow.


India and Russia have had a relationship for a very long time. From a US perspective, India is a strategic partner with whom we continue to engage in full and frank dialogue to include their relationship with Russia. As it relates to the NATO summit being this week, of course, like you, the world is focused on that,” Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

