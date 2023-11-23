Breaking News
PM Modi offers prayers at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in UP's Mathura

Updated on: 23 November,2023 08:22 PM IST  |  Mathura
ANI

Top

PM Modi was welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival in Mathura. PM Modi is the first prime minister to visit Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/X@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and offered prayers at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Thursday.


"Got the privilege of divine worship at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. The beautiful sight of Girdhar Gopal, who resides in every corner of Braj, left me emotional! I wished him happiness, prosperity and well-being for all his family members across the country," PM Modi posted on X.



PM Modi was welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival in Mathura. PM Modi is the first prime minister to visit Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

The Prime Minister also visited the sanctum sanctorum and Bhagwat Bhavan at the temple.

PM Modi arrived in Mathura to participate in 'Sant Mirabai Janmotsav' - a programme being organised to celebrate the 525th birth anniversary of Sant Mirabai.

Earlier today, PM Modi participated in election rallies in various constituencies of the poll-bound state of Rajasthan.

Today is the last day of campaigning in the state before it goes to the polls on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.

While concluding his campaign in the State, PM Modi said, "BJP is going to form the government in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh", while anticipating the party being voted to power in these three poll-going states.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

