PM Modi slams Congress, says anyone who speaks truth in party is shunted out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of punishing Sachin Pilot after meting out the same treatment to his father Rajesh Pilot, saying anyone who speaks the truth in the party is shunted out of politics, reported news agency PTI.

"Whoever said or spoke anything in front of the Congress family...is as good as finished," he said addressing a public meeting in Kotri of Bhilwara district, reported PTI.

"Rajesh Pilot ji had once challenged this Congress family for good, but this family is such that after punishing Rajesh ji, they are bent upon punishing his son also," PM Modi said, reported PTI.

He was apparently suggesting that late Rajesh Pilot lost favour with the Congress leadership after contesting against Sitaram Kesri for the party president's post in 1997.

Sachin Pilot has been involved in a power tussle with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the prime minister has been referring to it in his poll campaign.

PM Modi also charged that Congress makes anti-people and anti-national decisions, reported PTI.

"Congress policy is to be soft on terrorists, rioters and criminals. And the policy of Congress is blatant corruption. These policies of Congress have taken Rajasthan to the top in crime," he said.

PM Modi said the pride of Rajasthan is the pride of the entire country, but under the rule of Congress, the culture of Rajasthan is also under great threat, reported PTI.

"The path taken by Congress for appeasement will lead Rajasthan towards destruction. Congress has given free rein to fanatic people here," he charged.

He said Chief Minister Gehlot does not have the right to stay even for a moment in the state, reported PTI.

"When ministers give clean chit to rapists in the Assembly, how can our mothers, sisters and daughters remain safe? Congress has left no stone unturned in looting Rajasthan in the last five years," PM Modi said.

The need of the hour is to remove the Congress government from Rajasthan forever, he said, reported PTI.

"Your one vote for lotus can wipe out Congress. The lotus button should be pressed and Congress should be wiped out," PM Modi told the gathering.

Earlier addressing a rally in Sagwara of Dungarpur district, PM Modi asserted that his guarantee outweighs all "false promises" made by the Congress, and asked the people of Rajasthan to wipe out the Gehlot government to free the state from oppression and corruption, reported PTI.

Modi's guarantee, he said, begins from where the hope from Congress for welfare of poor and public ends, reported PTI.

"Wipe out Congress and free Rajasthan from riots, crimes and corruption. Congress departure is also necessary for quick implementation of Centre's schemes," he said.

PM Modi said that the Congress government has "committed scam" in every government recruitment in Rajasthan, reported PTI.

"There is such a business between Congress leaders and their close ones that their children became officers and your children are selectively thrown out," he said.

He said people of Rajasthan should note it down that the Gehlot government will not return in the state, reported PTI.

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

(With inputs from PTI)