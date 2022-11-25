PM Modi to attend Constitution Day celebrations; launch new initiatives on Saturday

During the programme, the prime minister will launch new initiatives under the e-court project, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court on Saturday, his office said.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

The e-court project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through information and communication technology enabled courts, the statement pointed out. The initiatives being launched by Prime Minister Modi include 'virtual justice clock', 'JustIS' mobile app 2.0, digital court and 'S3WaaS' websites.

The virtual justice clock is an initiative to exhibit vital statistics of the justice delivery system at the court level, giving the details of cases instituted, cases disposed and pendency of cases on day, week and month basis at the court level.

The effort is to make the functioning of courts accountable and transparent by sharing with the public the status of case disposal.

People can access the virtual justice clock of any court establishment on any district court website.

The JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool available to judicial officers (members of the lower judiciary) for effective court and case management by monitoring pendency and disposal of not only their court but also for individual judges working under them.

This app is available to high court and Supreme Court judges who can now monitor pendency and disposal of all states and districts under their jurisdiction.

Digital court is an initiative to make court records available to judge in a digitised form to enable the transition to paperless courts.

The S3WaaS website is a framework to generate, configure, deploy and manage websites for publishing specified information and services related to district judiciary. It is a cloud service developed for government entities to generate secure, scalable and 'sugamya' (accessible) websites.

It is multilingual, citizen friendly and divyang (pople with special needs) friendly.

Officials said the event will also be addressed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and senior judges of the Supreme Court.

