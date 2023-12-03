PM Modi will also unveil the statue of legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji at the Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg during his visit to Maharashtra on December 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi to attend Navy Day event in Maharashtra on December 4 x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the Navy Day programme in Sindhudurg in Maharashtra on December 4.

PM Modi will also unveil the statue of legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji at the Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg during his visit to Maharashtra on December 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will attend a programme marking the 'Navy Day 2023' celebrations at Sindhudurg and witness the 'Operational Demonstrations' by Indian Navy ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from the Tarkarli beach, according to a statement by defence ministry.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on December 4. At around 4:15 PM, the prime minister will reach Sindhudurg, Maharashtra and unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort," the ministry said on Saturday.

"After that, the prime minister will attend the programme marking Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg. The prime minister will also witness the 'operational demonstrations' by Indian Navy's ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Tarkarli beach, Sindhudurg," the ministry said in a statement.

"Every year, on the occasion of Navy Day, there is a tradition of organising 'operational demonstrations' by the Indian Navy's ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces," it added.

The defence ministry said these demonstrations provide an opportunity to people to witness various facets of the multi-domain operations undertaken by the Indian Navy.

"It highlights the Navy's contributions towards national security to the public, while also heralding maritime consciousness amongst citizens," it said.

Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year.

The 'Navy Day 2023' celebrations at Sindhudurg pays homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose seal inspired the new naval ensign, which was adopted last year when the government commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to commemorate "Operation Trident," the Navy's audacious attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 War. On the night of December 4, 1971, the Indian Navy planned the attack at night as Pakistan did not have aircraft that could carry out bombings at night. This year the Indian Navy marks the day with an Operational Demonstration at the Sindhudurg Fort in Maharashtra on December 4.

(With inputs from PTI)