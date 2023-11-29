Indian Navy's spectacular operational display set for Sindhudurg Fort on Navy Day

The Indian Navy is preparing to demonstrate its operational capabilities in a grand 'Operational Demonstration' on December 4, 2023, at Sindhudurg Fort in Maharashtra.

Indian Navy band at Navy Day 2022/ Ashish Raje

The Indian Navy is preparing to demonstrate its operational capabilities in a grand 'Operational Demonstration' on December 4, 2023, at Sindhudurg Fort in Maharashtra. In commemoration of Navy Day, this event will feature 20 warships and 40 aircraft, including notable models such as the MiG 29K, LCA Navy, and MARCOS, stated a report in ANI.

According to the report, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will host this event, which will be witnessed by senior government officials, military dignitaries, and locals from Tarkarli Beach. The protest aims to highlight India's rich maritime heritage while also shedding light on historical colonial practices.

The Sindhudurg Fort, built in 1660 by Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, holds significant historical maritime significance and serves as an ideal setting for the Navy's operational demonstration featuring its frontline assets.

On December 4, Navy Day commemorates the daring "Operation Trident," a pivotal attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 War. The 'Op Demo' aims to recognise the bravery and determination of personnel who accomplished remarkable feats in difficult circumstances. This event also allows the general public and online viewers to witness the Indian Navy's advanced ships and aircraft via live telecasts, the report added.

The display will include 20 warships and 40 aircraft, with attractions such as the MiG 29K, LCA Navy, combat beach reconnaissance, assault demonstrations by Marine Commandos, Naval Band performances, continuity drills, and more. The finale will feature ship illumination and a mesmerising laser show at Sindhudurg Fort.

This will mark the first time of Indian Navy has organised a mega event which is not taking place at a major naval station. The Sindhudurg Fort is located 550 kilometres from Mumbai and approximately 135 kilometres from Goa's naval base. Collaboration between the Navy, the State Government, and local governments ensures that these events run smoothly.

Navy Day celebrations aim to raise public awareness about maritime significance, highlight the Navy's role in national security, and foster citizens' understanding of maritime affairs. Last year, the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony were performed by the Indian Naval Band; they performed the Beating Retreat before sunset and Tattoo Ceremony after sunset. The event was held at Gateway of India in Mumbai.

