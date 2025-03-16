PM Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue on Monday; New Zealand PM, several foreign ministers to attend

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha are among those attending the 10th edition of the conclave

Raisina Dialogue is being hosted by the leading think-tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday throw open the three-day Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics that will be joined by delegates from 125 countries.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha are among those attending the 10th edition of the conclave.

In a first, a delegation, including a senior security official, from Taiwan is also attending the deliberations reflecting growing cooperation between the two sides in the last few years, people familiar with the matter said.

The Raisina Dialogue is being hosted by the leading think-tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It will witness the participation of representatives from about 125 countries including ministers, former heads of state and heads of government, military commanders, captains of industry, technology leaders, academics, journalists, scholars on strategic affairs and experts from leading think tanks, the MEA said on Sunday.

Officials said foreign ministers from 20 countries are attending the deliberations.

The visit to India of the Ukrainian foreign minister comes as the US is stepping up efforts towards a temporary ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia to end their conflict.

New Zealand PM Luxon will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session on Monday.

Foreign ministers of Slovenia, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Moldova, Georgia, Sweden, Slovak Republic, Bhutan, Maldives, Norway, Thailand, Antigua and Barbuda, Peru, Ghana, Hungary and Mauritius are among the attendees.

Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Martinez Diaz and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique A Manalo are also attending the conference.

The theme of this edition of the Dialogue is "Kalachakra - People, Peace and Planet".

Over the course of three days, decision-makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other across conversations in various formats, over six thematic pillars.

The pillars are: Politics Interrupted: Shifting Sands and Rising Tides; Resolving the Green Trilemma: Who, Where, and How; Digital Planet: Agents, Agencies and Absences; Militant Mercantilism: Trade, Supply Chains and the Exchange Rate Addiction; The Tiger's Tale: Rewriting Development with a New Plan; and Investing in Peace: Drivers, Institutions, and Leadership.

In various sessions, the participants will discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters.

Over 3,500 participants from about 125 countries will be joining the dialogue in person, according to the MEA.

In the past nine years, the Raisina Dialogue, whose name has been derived from Raisina Hill, an area in New Delhi housing the most important government buildings and used as a metonym for the seat of the Government of India, has grown in stature and profile.

