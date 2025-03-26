Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi to offer prayers at Rameshwarams Ramanathaswamy Temple on Ramnavmi To inaugurate Pamban Bridge

PM Modi to offer prayers at Rameshwaram's Ramanathaswamy Temple on Ramnavmi, To inaugurate Pamban Bridge

Updated on: 26 March,2025 05:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The new Pamban Bridge is  set to replace the old 1914-built bridge, which was closed in 2022 due to corrosion issues. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in November 2024, posted on X about "India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge"

PM Modi to offer prayers at Rameshwaram's Ramanathaswamy Temple on Ramnavmi, To inaugurate Pamban Bridge

PM Modi will inaugurate Pamban Bridge and offer prayers at Ramanathaswamy Temple on Ramnavmi. File pic

Listen to this article
PM Modi to offer prayers at Rameshwaram's Ramanathaswamy Temple on Ramnavmi, To inaugurate Pamban Bridge
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Ramanathswamy Temple in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, on April 6 on the pious occasion of Ram Navmi. He will also inaugurate the new Pamban Bridge on the occasion.

The new Pamban Bridge is  set to replace the old 1914-built bridge, which was closed in 2022 due to corrosion issues.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in November 2024, posted on X about "India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge."





"Built in 1914, the old Pamban Rail Bridge connected the mainland to Rameswaram for 105 years. Decommissioned in Dec 2022 due to corrosion, it paved the way for the modern New Pamban Bridge, marking a new era of connectivity!" he said.

The bridge stretches over 2.5 km and is constructed at a cost of Rs 535 crore by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

"It's designed to handle faster trains and increased traffic. The New Pamban Bridge is not just functional - it's a symbol of progress, connecting people and places with modern engineering," Vaishnaw posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed their greetings on the occasion of Bangladesh's National Day.

President Droupadi Murmu's message to Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of Bangladesh, stated, "On behalf of the government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day."

"India-Bangladesh relations are multi-faceted, with our cooperation encompassing diverse areas such as trade, multimodal connectivity, development partnership, power and energy, education, capacity building, cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. Bangladesh is at the focus of India's "Neighbourhood First" and "Act East" policies, our SAGAR doctrine and the Indo-Pacific Vision. India reiterates its support for a democratic, stable, inclusive, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh," President Murmu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus stated, "I extend my felicitations to you and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the National Day of Bangladesh."

"This day stands as a testament to our shared history and sacrifices, which have laid the foundation of our bilateral partnership. The spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our peoples," PM Modi said.

Bangladesh National Day, celebrated on March 26, marks the country's declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971. (ANI)

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news India news PM Modi national news tamil nadu

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK