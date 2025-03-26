The new Pamban Bridge is set to replace the old 1914-built bridge, which was closed in 2022 due to corrosion issues. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in November 2024, posted on X about "India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge"

PM Modi will inaugurate Pamban Bridge and offer prayers at Ramanathaswamy Temple on Ramnavmi. File pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Ramanathswamy Temple in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, on April 6 on the pious occasion of Ram Navmi. He will also inaugurate the new Pamban Bridge on the occasion.



The new Pamban Bridge is set to replace the old 1914-built bridge, which was closed in 2022 due to corrosion issues.



Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in November 2024, posted on X about "India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge."

The New Pamban Bridge connects the Indian mainland to Rameswaram Island, Tamil Nadu. This state-of-the-art project is a significant upgrade, designed for speed, safety and innovation. pic.twitter.com/HVBafCM1Ne — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 29, 2024

"Built in 1914, the old Pamban Rail Bridge connected the mainland to Rameswaram for 105 years. Decommissioned in Dec 2022 due to corrosion, it paved the way for the modern New Pamban Bridge, marking a new era of connectivity!" he said.

The bridge stretches over 2.5 km and is constructed at a cost of Rs 535 crore by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).



"It's designed to handle faster trains and increased traffic. The New Pamban Bridge is not just functional - it's a symbol of progress, connecting people and places with modern engineering," Vaishnaw posted on X.



