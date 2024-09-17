As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 74th birthday today, greetings from citizens and different political leaders pour out.

President Droupadi Murmu wished Modi praising him for the developments and prestige he has brought to the country.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. On the strength of your personality and work, you have provided extraordinary leadership and increased the prosperity and prestige of the country,” the President said in a post on X

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। आपने अपने व्यक्तित्व एवं कृतित्व के बल पर असाधारण नेतृत्व प्रदान किया है तथा देश की समृद्धि और प्रतिष्ठा में वृद्धि की है। मेरी कामना है कि आपके द्वारा राष्ट्र प्रथम की भावना से किए जा रहे अभिनव… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2024

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah also wished the Prime Minister praising him for his vision for 'New India'. He later posted a video showcasing Modi's dedication to the country compiled with various photos from the past.

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh wishes Modi in hindi saying," Many congratulations and best wishes to the successful Prime Minister of India, Mr. @narendramodi on his birthday. Not only India but the whole world has seen and experienced his visionary and strong leadership. Modiji has led the country with full readiness, concentration and asceticism and is still doing so." with the hashtag #HappyBdayModiji

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharg wished Modi good health and a long life.

Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life.@narendramodi — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 17, 2024

Similarly, chief ministers from different states have extended their warm birthday greetings to the Prime Minister on the Social Media platform X

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in his post called Modi a 'visionary of developed India' and praised Modi's concern for preserving Indian Heritage, "Happy birthday to the most popular politician of the world, the visionary of developed India, the successful Prime Minister of India Hon'ble Shri Narendrabhai Modiji."

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also extended his wishes to PM Modi on behalf of all the people from Maharashtra

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh hopes for the nation to continue to prosper under Modi's leadership while wishing Modi.

"Wishing Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. I pray for his good health and long life in service to the nation. May our nation continue to prosper under his visionary leadership" says Naidu.

Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha wished Modi for his 74th birthday saying "Warm birthday wishes to the visionary leader & great son of Maa Bharati, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Your vision for a stronger, prosperous India resonates in every heart. May your dynamic leadership & unwavering dedication continue to transform India and inspire generations!"

M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu said in his post, "Warmest birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi. Wishing you a long life with enduring health in the years ahead."