On PM Narendra Modi's birthday, let's take a look at how he relied on India's cultural assets and ethical values to enhance the country's international influence

File pic

Listen to this article On PM Modi’s birthday, a look at his role in enhancing India’s soft power x 00:00

Various events will be held across the country on Tuesday, September 17, to celebrate PM Narendra Modi's birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's leadership, India has significantly expanded its soft power on the global stage. On PM Narendra Modi's birthday, let's take a look at how he positioned India as a key player in global affairs by enhancing the country's soft power. Through a combination of cultural diplomacy, the global promotion of yoga, and humanitarian efforts, PM Narendra Modi relied on India's cultural assets and ethical values to enhance its international influence.

A hallmark of PM Narendra Modi’s cultural diplomacy is using yoga as a tool of global outreach. In 2014, PM Narendra Modi proposed the idea of an International Day of Yoga during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. The proposal received overwhelming support, with 177 nations co-sponsoring the resolution, leading to the official adoption of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. This initiative has been celebrated across the globe, with millions of people participating in yoga events, thereby strengthening India’s image as a nation that promotes health, wellness, and spiritual discipline. Yoga, deeply rooted in Indian tradition, has become a global phenomenon, cementing India's cultural influence worldwide.

PM Narendra Modi has also effectively engaged with the vast Indian diaspora to boost the country's global profile. His outreach to the expatriate communities has been marked by large-scale events in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. These events, often filled with cultural symbolism, have helped strengthen ties between India and its diaspora while showcasing the country's cultural heritage to a global audience.

PM Narendra Modi has also utilised 'humanitarian diplomacy' to enhance India’s soft power. India's response to global crises has been marked by the timely assistance to countries in need, strengthening its image as a responsible international partner. During the pandemic, India’s 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative was lauded across the world. Under the initiative, India delivered millions of vaccines to various countries around the world, reinforcing its role as a leader in global health.

Similarly, India's rapid response to natural disasters and humanitarian crises, such as earthquake relief in Nepal and aid to African nations, has showcased India's commitment to global solidarity. PM Narendra Modi has spearheaded these initiatives.

PM Narendra Modi's leadership has thus, skillfully combined cultural diplomacy, global humanitarianism, and the promotion of yoga and other aspects of Indian culture to boost the country's soft power. By embracing these elements, India has not only strengthened its global standing but also showcased its values of peace, wellness, and compassion as well as effective and decisive leadership on the world stage.

On PM Narendra Modi's birthday, the current regime might look to introduce more global initiatives to further expand India's soft power.