PM Modi wishes Pope speedy recovery

Updated on: 31 March,2023 10:04 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Pope Francis good health and a speedy recovery from his illness.


The 86-year-old pontiff showed marked improvement on Thursday after being given intravenous antibiotics for a bronchitis infection and could be released from the hospital in the coming days, the Vatican and his doctors reported.



Also Read: PM Modi to attend Combined Commanders' Conference on April 1


Modi tweeted, "Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Pope Francis."

national news narendra modi PM Modi pope francis

