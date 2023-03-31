PM Modi wishes Pope speedy recovery

Modi tweeted, "Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Pope Francis."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Pope Francis good health and a speedy recovery from his illness.

The 86-year-old pontiff showed marked improvement on Thursday after being given intravenous antibiotics for a bronchitis infection and could be released from the hospital in the coming days, the Vatican and his doctors reported.

