PM Modi should tell the people what he and his party will do for the country instead of attacking the opposition, said the 83-year-old NCP founder at a campaign rally in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

PM Modi's speeches project him as PM of BJP, not country, says Sharad Pawar

The prime minister belongs to the country and has the responsibility to lead the nation but Narendra Modi's speeches suggest he is "BJP's PM" and not India, claimed NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

PM Modi should tell the people what he and his party will do for the country instead of attacking the opposition, said the 83-year-old NCP founder at a campaign rally in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Pawar was in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to canvass for opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates Chandrakant Khaire, who is contesting from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency on a Sena (UBT) ticket, and Congress' Kalyan Kale from Jalna.

The central Maharashtra constituencies, located in the state's Marathwada region, will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

Pawar said, "I was listening to Narendra Modi's speech before I came here (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). The prime minister belongs to the entire country. If we listen to Modi's speeches, it seems he is the prime minister of BJP and not the country," reported PTI.

The NCP (SP) chief said PM Modi and BJP should tell the people what they will do for the country. "But sometimes they criticise Nehru (country's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru), sometimes Rahul Gandhi and also me at times," he said, reported PTI.

Nehru spent over ten years of his life in jail fighting against the British. He encouraged science, said Pawar.

Incidentally, PM Modi on Saturday held rallies in Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in the state and attacked the opposition, particularly the Congress.

According to a recent report by the International Labour Organisation, 87 of 100 students coming out of college are unemployed in India, claimed Pawar.

Speaking about the Marathwada, Pawar said, "There is a severe drought in the region as well as in other parts of the state. But the Centre and state government have no time to address this situation," reported PTI.

In the Aurangabad, AIMIM's sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel and Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Afsar Khar are in the fray, while the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is yet to declare its candidate.

In Jalna, Kale is pitted against BJP's sitting MP Raosaheb Danve.

(With inputs from PTI)