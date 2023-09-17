PM Narendra Modi birthday: President Droupadi Murmu, others extend wishes

PM Narendra Modi birthday: Extending best wishes, the President said she wished that Modi with his foresight and strong leadership paves the way for India's development in every field during the 'Amrit Kaal'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday, with President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries and politicians extending their best wishes to him.

On PM Narendra Modi birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also launch "Sewa Pakhwara" from today till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to reach out to different sections of society with a host of welfare initiatives to mark the birthday of its prominent leader.

Extending best wishes, President Droupadi Murmu said she wished that PM Modi with his foresight and strong leadership paves the way for India's development in every field during the 'Amrit Kaal'.

Taking to 'X', the President wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his birthday. May you pave the way for the holistic development of Bharat with your far-reaching vision and strong leadership. May you always lead a happy and healthy life and benefit the countrymen with your wonderful leadership".

Lauding him as the architect of new India, Home Minister Amit Shah said he has laid a strong foundation of a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the country's ancient heritage.

Extending his birthday greetings to PM Modi, Shah said that the PM personifies a rare combination of leadership, sensitivity and hard work.

"I wish a very happy birthday to the popular Prime Minister of the country, Shri @narendramodi ji, who has brought prosperity and confidence in the lives of crores of people through his foresight, tireless hard work and selfless service. I also pray to God for your long life and good health," he wrote on X.

The home minister said PM Modi has changed the scale and size of the country's thinking, due to which whether it is the making of COVID-19 vaccine or the success of Chandrayaan-3, today India's tricolour is flying proudly all over the world.

"For the first time in history, Prime Minister Modi has done the amazing work of connecting the heart of every Indian with the development of the country," he said.

Wishing him, BJP president J P Nadda said the prime minister has given tangible shape to the Indian culture's global prestige, people's multi-dimensional development and the nation's universal progress.

Our goal of "antyodaya" (uplift of the most downtrodden) has reached every village and every section of society and has become the mantra for the resolve of having a developed India, Nadda said on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said PM Modi has not given merely a new identity to India but also enhanced its prestige in the world.

Uttarakhand Chief Minsiter Pushkar Singh Dhami also took to 'X' to extend his greetings to the Prime Minister.

"Heartfelt greetings to the most popular leader on the global stage, the architect of a harmonious, capable and powerful India, the flag bearer of Sanatan culture, who paved the way for public welfare on a large scale through development-oriented policies in the last 9 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his birthday", Dhami wrote.

"I pray to Baba Kedarnath that the country progress and establish new dimensions of development under your skilled leadership. May you always lead a long, healthy and prosperous life", he added.

The prime minister himself will be part of the launch of several development initiatives on his birthday.

With 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' falling on Sunday as well, Modi will launch his government's ambitious scheme, "PM Vishwakarma", which is aimed at helping artisans and craftsmen and others engaged in traditional skills on the occasion.

As practitioners of these traditional occupations come largely from Other Backward Classes, the scheme with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore is also being seen as the ruling BJP's outreach to the politically important segment.

He is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named Yashobhoomi, in Dwarka and also the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 as well on Sunday.

The prime minister has taken India's development to new heights, he said, wishing him a good health and long life.

(With inputs from PTI)