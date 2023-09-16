PM Modi Birthday 2023: Schemes launched by PM Narendra Modi

We have compiled a list of the Modi government’s major centrally sponsored schemes

Narendra Modi, born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small town in the state of Gujarat, India, is a prominent political figure and the 14th Prime Minister of India. He is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a right-wing political party in India, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organization.

Modi's political journey began in his early years when he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a pracharak (campaigner) and later became an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He rose through the ranks and held various positions within the party before becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. His leadership in Gujarat was marked by economic development and infrastructural growth, but it was also marred by controversy, particularly in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In 2014, Narendra Modi led the BJP to a resounding victory in the Indian general elections, becoming the Prime Minister of India. He was re-elected for a second term in 2019. As Prime Minister, Modi has focused on several key initiatives, including the "Make in India" campaign to boost domestic manufacturing, "Digital India" to promote technology and connectivity, and "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" to improve sanitation and hygiene. His government has also introduced significant economic reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Modi's leadership style is often described as charismatic and assertive, with a strong emphasis on nationalism and Hindu identity. He has been both praised and criticized for his policies and actions, and his tenure has been marked by significant events, including the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and tensions with neighboring countries like Pakistan and China.

Narendra Modi remains a polarizing figure in Indian politics, with a significant support base and detractors. His impact on India's political landscape and policies continues to shape the country's future, making him a central figure in contemporary Indian history.

Some schemes launched by PM Narendra Modi

26 Important Schemes Launched by PM Narendra Modi

The Jan Dhan Yojna. (August 28, 2014)

Skill India Mission (August 28th, 2014)

Indian-made – September 28, 2014

Mission Swachh Bharat – 2nd of October, 2014

Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana – 11th of October, 2014

Shramev Jayate Yojana – 16th of October, 2014

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (January 22, 2015)

Hridaya Plan for the 21st of January, 2015

PM Mudra Yojna. (8th of April, 2015)

Ujala Yojana – 1st of May, 2015

A total pension yojna – 9th of May, 2015

Jyoti Jyoti Bima Yojna, Prime Minister – 9th of May, 2015

The Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana

Smart city initiative – 9th of May, 2015

AMRUT Strategy – 25th of June, 2015

Mission for Digital India – 2nd of July, 2015

Gold Monetization Plan – 5th of November, 2015

Scheme for Sovereign Gold Bonds – 5th of November, 2015

UDAY, November 20th, 2015

Start-up India, January 16

Setu Bhartam Yojna – 4th of March, 2016!

Stand Up, India! – 5th of April, 2016 stand up india

Gramoday Se Bharat Uday – April 14-24, 2016

Prime Minister Ujjwala’s Plan – 1st of May, 2016

Namami Gange Yojana – 7th of July, 2016.

SATAT Scheme , – October2018