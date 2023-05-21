Breaking News
Mumbai: AC locals to be upgraded to Vande Metro trains
Mumbai Crime: Three-woman gang poses as maids to burgle homes
Not again! say Mumbai citizens after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes
Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat
Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Updated on: 21 May,2023 02:24 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

File Photo

Listen to this article
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
x
00:00

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary.


PM Modi tweeted, "I pay tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary."




Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to his deceased father."Papa, you are with me, as an inspiration, in memories, always!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi sharing a video of various moments of Rajiv Gandhi.

MP Shashi Tharoor also paid tribute to the former PM Rajiv Gandhi, tweeting, "On the 32nd anniversary of #RajivGandhi’s martyrdom, performed pushparchana at a street side memorial for the late leader in the Muttada neighbourhood of Thiruvananthapuram. His sacrifice is a vital reminder of the risks & duties of public service, to which all elected officials are subject."

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

Also Read: Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary: Former Prime Minister's life at a glance

Newly elected Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy CM DK Shivakumar paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary, in the Congress office in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time on Saturday after the party's thumping victory in the Assembly elections, along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other eight MLAs.

india India news rajiv gandhi congress national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK