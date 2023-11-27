Pneumonia outbreak in China: Centre asks states to review readiness

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 November,2023 02:16 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

Ministry advisory comes against surge in respiratory illnesses in children in China

Ministry said it has decided to proactively review preparatory measures against respiratory illnesses. Pic/Twitter

The Union Health Ministry has advised states to immediately review public health preparedness in view of recent reports indicating a surge in respiratory illness in children in northern China.


In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said it has decided to proactively review preparatory measures against respiratory illnesses as a matter of abundant caution.  “This is noted to be important in view of the ongoing influenza and winter season that results in an increase in respiratory illness cases. The Government of India is closely monitoring the situation and indicated that there is no need for any alarm,” it said.


In a letter to all states and Union territories, the Union health secretary has advised them to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness such as availability of beds, drugs and vaccines for influenza, medical oxygen, antibiotics, personal protective equipment, testing kits and reagents, functionality of oxygen plants and ventilators, and infection control practices.


The state authorities have been advised to implement the Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19’, shared earlier this year, which provides for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI). 

