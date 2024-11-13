A case has been registered against him at Bakshi Nagar Police Station and is suspended from service

A police constable, suspected to be a part of a drug syndicate was arrested for reportedly selling heroin on a hospital premises in Jammu, an official said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Constable Mohammad Mukhtiya of the Armed Police 12th Battalion in Zewan in Srinagar was found in possession of a substance similar to heroin along with cash of Rs 9,000, he said.

As per the official, the police initiated a search operation on Tuesday, acting on a tip-off about a police personnel's involvement in selling drugs at the premises of Jammu's Government Medical College and Hospital.

They stopped Mukhtiyar on his motorcycle near the hospital mortuary and took the heroin-like substance and Rs 9,000 in cash from him, he added, PTI cited.

A case has been registered against him at Bakshi Nagar Police Station and is suspended from service.

The official stated that Mukhtuyar is suspected to be part of a drug syndicate that is recurrently active in Jammu and is responsible for selling drugs to innocent youth for illegal profit. This syndicate is also suspected of being involved in drug overdose deaths in the area, PTI reported.

"SP City North, Brijesh Sharma, is personally supervising the investigation to uncover the connections of these drug peddlers and dismantle the entire drug ecosystem established by this syndicate," he said.

"Their financial investigation is also ongoing to identify properties acquired through narcotics proceeds, to attach these illegitimate assets," he added.

In a similar incident on November 7, constable Parwaiz Khan was arrested along with his two wives during a raid on their house. Heroin and more than Rs 2.5 lakh in cash were seized from them.

