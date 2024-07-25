Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Police recover 435 fake gun licences in Jammu probe on

Police recover 435 fake gun licences in Jammu, probe on

Updated on: 25 July,2024 07:33 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

Top

A tip-off was received about Tirath Singh, who owns several gun houses in Jammu, allegedly storing fake gun licenses in an under-construction building, a police spokesperson said

Police recover 435 fake gun licences in Jammu, probe on

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

Listen to this article
Police recover 435 fake gun licences in Jammu, probe on
x
00:00

Police have busted a racket of forged gun licences in Jammu and recovered 435 of them, officials said on Wednesday.


A tip-off was received about Tirath Singh, who owns several gun houses in Jammu, allegedly storing fake gun licenses in an under-construction building, a police spokesperson said.



Based on the input, the police raided the building at Gadigarh near Harward college and a bag containing 435 forged gun licences was recovered along with some other documents, he said.


A case was registered at the Satwari Police Station in the matter and and investigation set into motion, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK