A tip-off was received about Tirath Singh, who owns several gun houses in Jammu, allegedly storing fake gun licenses in an under-construction building, a police spokesperson said

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

Listen to this article Police recover 435 fake gun licences in Jammu, probe on x 00:00

Police have busted a racket of forged gun licences in Jammu and recovered 435 of them, officials said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A tip-off was received about Tirath Singh, who owns several gun houses in Jammu, allegedly storing fake gun licenses in an under-construction building, a police spokesperson said.

Based on the input, the police raided the building at Gadigarh near Harward college and a bag containing 435 forged gun licences was recovered along with some other documents, he said.

A case was registered at the Satwari Police Station in the matter and and investigation set into motion, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever