Soldier, terrorist killed in J&K’s Kupwara district

It said suspicious movements were noticed on Tuesday and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops.

An unidentified terrorist and a soldier were killed in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The Army and police had launched an anti-terrorist operation in the Lolab area of Kupwara a few days ago following information about possible terrorist movements, the officials said.

The security forces established contact with terrorists on Tuesday, leading to an encounter, they added. “Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice on days leading up to 23 July 24,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X. It said suspicious movements were noticed on Tuesday and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops.

Situation will be back to normal soon: LG

J-K LG Manoj Sinha said the situation will be back to normal within a few months. “Those who cannot digest (the peaceful atmosphere here), they should be (ready) for their end. People here have given a befitting response to them before also. The situation demands so. I think the situation will be back to normal again in a few months,” Sinha told reporters here.

