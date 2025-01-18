The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also accused BJP and RSS of 'undermining the Constitution and neglecting marginalised communities' in the country

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, calling it an "exercise to befool the people". He reiterated his party's commitment to a nationwide caste census, emphasising its importance for planning development initiatives in the country, news agency PTI reported.

He also stated that the political fight in the country is between "those who want to save the Constitution and ones who are spreading hatred."

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of "undermining the Constitution and neglecting marginalised communities", PTI reported. Referring to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks on "true independence," he said the statement was "against the country's Constitution."

Addressing the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna, Rahul Gandhi said, "Dalits, minorities, and socially marginalised people comprise 90 per cent of the population of this country, but they are not part of the system. This is the reason that we have been demanding a caste census."

He added, "I have categorically told leaders in Parliament, in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, that our party will get this passed at any cost."

According to PTI, Gandhi argued that a caste census is vital to determine the extent of participation of OBCs (Other Backward Classes), Dalits, and workers in the bureaucracy and other sectors. "The aim of the caste census is not just to know the count of various castes but to assess their participation in the country's wealth as well. We don't want a caste survey like the one conducted by the Bihar government. That exercise was just to befool people," he alleged.

He also criticised the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs (Scheduled Castes), STs (Scheduled Tribes), and OBCs, claiming, "The current cap is not enough. We will increase it for the benefit of the majority of the people. A few select organisations, including the RSS and its people, along with industrial houses, are running the country."

Highlighting the significance of the Constitution, Gandhi said, "The country's Constitution is not just a book; it talks about the atrocities and difficulties faced by Dalits."

On Bhagwat's 'true independence' remark, he alleged, "His remark about India's true independence after the Ram temple consecration is against the Constitution. The BJP and the RSS are undermining the Constitution and neglecting marginalised communities."

