Politics a 'sea of unsatisfied souls', says Nitin Gadkari

Updated on: 02 December,2024 12:27 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Life is a game of compromises, compulsions, limitations and contradictions, Nitin Gadkari added while speaking at the launch of a book, titled '50 Golden Rules of Life', in Nagpur on Sunday

Nitin Gadkari. File Pic

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said politics is a "sea of unsatisfied souls" where every person is sad and aspiring for a higher post than his current position, reported news agency PTI.


Life is a game of compromises, compulsions, limitations and contradictions, Nitin Gadkari added while speaking at the launch of a book, titled '50 Golden Rules of Life', in Nagpur on Sunday.


Whether a person is in family, social, political or corporate life, life is full of challenges and problems and the person should understand the "art of living" to face them, the senior BJP leader said, reported PTI.


The minister recalled a programme he had attended in Rajasthan where he said, "Politics is a sea of unsatisfied souls, where every person is sad...the one who becomes corporator is sad because he did not get the chance to become MLA, and an MLA is sad because he could not get a ministerial berth," reported PTI.

"The one who becomes a minister is sad because he could not get a good ministerial department and could not become chief minister, and the chief minister is in tension because he does not know when the high command will ask him to leave," the BJP leader said, reported PTI.

The problems in life pose a big challenge and facing them and moving forward is the "art of living", he said.

Gadkari said he remembers in his political life a quote from former US President Richard Nixon's autobiography which says 'A man is not finished when he is defeated. He is finished when he quits'.

The Union minister emphasised good human values and "sanskars" for a happy life.

He also highlighted the importance of "person, party and party philosophy" while sharing his golden rules to live life and be successful.

(With inputs from PTI)

