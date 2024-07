A Porsche car, driven by a 17-year-old boy -- son of a prominent real estate developer -- allegedly under the influence of alcohol, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar

Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article Porsche car crash: NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident, says Ajit Pawar x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has disclosed that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by police for three to four hours after the fatal Porsche car crash involving a minor in May in Pune, but asserted his party colleague had no role in the post-accident happenings, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunil Tingre, the MLA from Vadgaon Sheri in Pune city of Maharashtra, faced criticism for allegedly trying to influence investigation into the accident and save the minor driver, particularly since he visited the Yerwada police station, which was handling the matter, after the crash on May 19.

He had then rubbished the allegations.

A Porsche car, driven by a 17-year-old boy -- son of a prominent real estate developer -- allegedly under the influence of alcohol, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar, which is a part of the Vadgaon Sheri assembly segment.

Referring to the accident, which dominated the headlines for several days, Ajit Pawar said at a party event on Sunday that some incidents took place in Pune which defamed the city.

"But we did not think twice and took stringent action. Those who were involved faced action," said the Deputy CM who hails from Baramati in Pune district, according to the PTI.

"After that incident, some orders were issued by the administration which were stringent and those who were doing their businesses properly, they also bore the brunt as action was take action against some hotels," he said, as per the PTI.

After the crash, the district administration launched a crack down on pubs, bars and restaurants for allegedly violating building permission norms.

Ajit Pawar asserted illegal activities and encroachments will not be tolerated.

"Rules and regulations framed by the government will have to be accepted by everyone," he insisted.

Recalling the aftermath of the car crash, Ajit Pawar, who heads the ruling NCP, maintained attempts were made to defame some public representatives of his party.

"In that ( case) Sunil (Tingre) faced inquiry for three to four hours. In that inquiry, Sunil told (police) whatever happened very clearly as he was not at all linked to that case. For no reasons, some people tried to link his name to the case," said the Deputy CM, the news agency reported on Monday.

(with PTI inputs)