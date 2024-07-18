Maharashtra: Over 9.27 lakh applications for 'Ladki Bahin' scheme in Marathwada

The response to the scheme is higher in rural parts of the Marathwada than in urban parts

More than 9.27 lakh applications have been received by authorities in Maharashtra's Marathwada region so far, for availing benefits under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna' a senior official told PTI on Thursday.

Under the state government's flagship welfare scheme for underprivileged women, 'Ladki Bahin', announced in the state budget last month, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-60 will receive Rs 1,500 per month. The annual family income of beneficiaries should be lower than Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to the PTI report, 9,27,280 women have applied for the scheme so far (till July 18) in eight districts of Marathwada in central Maharashtra, said the official from the divisional commissioner's office in a statement.

As per the statement, the response to the scheme is higher in rural parts of the region than in urban areas. Out of 9,27,280 applications, 8,54,837 are from rural areas, while the rest, 72,443, are from urban areas of Marathwada.

Among urban areas, the highest number of applications has been received from Latur city at 22,276, reported PTI.

District-wise number of applications (according to the official statement):

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (2,54,489)

Dharashiv (1,53,463)

Nanded (1,30,310)

Beed (1,28,070)

Latur (1,08,656)

Jalna (66,835)

Parbhani (51,549)

Hingoli (33,908)

First installment of 'Ladki Bahin' scheme to be released during Rakshabandhan

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday informed that the first installment of the Ladki Bahin Yojana will be released during the Rakshabandhan festival next month.

Fadnavis, along with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, was in Gadchiroli district for the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Surjagad Ispat Pvt. Ltd.

After attending the event, Fadnavis noted that "we are working towards releasing the first installment of the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' during the Rakshabandhan festival from August 15 to August 19."

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-60 will receive Rs 1,500 per month, with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Rakshabandhan festival will be celebrated on August 19.

According to the PTI report, in view of the opposition's demand to extend the deadline for registration of names for the financial assistance scheme beyond July 15, Fadnavis said applicants who submitted forms by August 31 would receive the installments for July and August next month.

"We will ensure that no one is left out of the scheme's ambit," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)