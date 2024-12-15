While he did not mention any timeline, his deputy Eknath Shinde said the ministers of Shiv Sena leader will get two-and-a-half years, and those who perform will progress

CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference along with his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, in Nagpur on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Portfolio allocation to new ministers in two days; will conduct performance audit: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that portfolios will be allocated to the new ministers within the next two to three days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference following the swearing-in of 39 legislators from the Mahayuti alliance, Fadnavis stated that the coalition partners had agreed to conduct a "performance audit" of the ministers during their tenure.

According to news agency PTI, while Fadnavis did not provide a specific timeline, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said that ministers from his Shiv Sena would be given two-and-a-half years to prove themselves, and those who perform will progress.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar added that "non-performers" could be replaced in two-and-a-half months also.

According to PTI, Fadnavis further stated that his Mahayuti government is focused on developing Maharashtra. "We have decided on the portfolio allocation, and it will be announced in two to three days. Our administration will focus on swift development," he said.

The CM also responded to the criticism made by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which labelled the Mahayuti government as a "government of EVM (electronic voting machines)". "Our government came to power because every vote has gone for Maharashtra. My government works by the Constitution and respecting the dignity of the Constitution is our priority," CM Fadnavis said.

Parbhani violence orchestrated: Fadnavis

Additionally, he also announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be set up to investigate the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the Sarpanch of Massajog Village in Beed district. "The case has been given to the CID (crime investigation department), and an SIT will be formed to investigate. The culprits will be punished," CM said.

According to PTI, he also condemned the recent violence in Parbhani, stating that it was orchestrated and that the stone replica of the Constitution had been desecrated by a mentally unstable individual, who has been arrested. "I have directed the police to take action against those protesters involved in stone pelting in Parbhani," he added.

Fadnavis reiterated that he, along with Shinde and Pawar, had made it clear to the new ministers that they would be subjected to a performance audit. "A performance audit of ministers will be done, and all three of us have agreed to this," he said.

CM also mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who were not included in the cabinet may be given organisational roles.

Earlier in the day, MVA had targeted the Maharashtra Government over the plight of farmers, rising prices, unemployment, and the murder of the sarpanch. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, criticised the government for holding a "drama" session, with the winter session being reduced to just six days. "Earlier, the Nagpur session used to last anywhere between three weeks and a month," said the Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader.

Fadnavis responded by stating that the Mahayuti Government was ready to address all issues raised by the opposition, but only if they raised them on the floor of the legislature instead of speaking to the media.

(With PTI inputs)