Prajwal’s brother Suraj Revanna held in sexual abuse case

JD(S) leader Suraj Revanna being taken to custody. Pic/PTI

Suraj Revanna — brother of former MP Prajwal who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women — was arrested in Hassan earlier in the day on charges of “unnatural offences” against him, police sources said.

He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a party worker a few days ago and has been booked under different sections of IPC, including “unnatural offences.”

Suraj was questioned at CEN police station here overnight, before he was arrested, the sources said. A 27 year-old man had complained to the police that Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16.

Based on the complaint, the Holenarasipura police registered a case against the JD(S) MLC under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) late on Saturday evening.

Revanna defends son, calls it a conspiracy

JD(S) MLA H D Revanna on Sunday termed the allegations against his son and MLC Suraj Revanna of sexually abusing a male party worker as a “conspiracy” and said he has faith in God and the judiciary. Not wanting to react to anything, he said when time comes he will tell everything.

