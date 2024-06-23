Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Prajwals brother Suraj Revanna held in sexual abuse case

Prajwal’s brother Suraj Revanna held in sexual abuse case

Updated on: 24 June,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Hassan
Agencies |

Top

He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a party worker a few days ago and has been booked under different sections of IPC, including “unnatural offences”

Prajwal’s brother Suraj Revanna held in sexual abuse case

JD(S) leader Suraj Revanna being taken to custody. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Prajwal’s brother Suraj Revanna held in sexual abuse case
x
00:00

Suraj Revanna — brother of former MP Prajwal who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women — was arrested in Hassan earlier in the day on charges of “unnatural offences” against him, police sources said.


He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a party worker a few days ago and has been booked under different sections of IPC, including “unnatural offences.”


Suraj was questioned at CEN police station here overnight, before he was arrested, the sources said. A 27 year-old man had complained to the police that Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16.


Based on the complaint, the Holenarasipura police registered a case against the JD(S) MLC under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) late on Saturday evening.

Revanna defends son, calls it a conspiracy

JD(S) MLA H D Revanna on Sunday termed the allegations against his son and MLC Suraj Revanna of sexually abusing a male party worker as a “conspiracy” and said he has faith in God and the judiciary. Not wanting to react to anything, he said when time comes he will tell everything.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news india crime branch Crime News national news karnataka

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK