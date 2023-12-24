BJP MP Pratap Simha declined to react to questions about the recent Parliament security breach, he said public would decide his patriotism during 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP Pratap Simha/ X

Listen to this article Pratap Simha on parliament security breach: Public will decide whether I'm a patriot or traitor x 00:00

In response to questions concerning the recent Parliament security breach, BJP Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha declined to react immediately, claiming that the ultimate judgement on his patriotism or alleged traitorous behaviour would lay with the people during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a PTI report added. According to the report, Simha, who was reticent to reveal specifics about the incident and continuing investigations, chose to defer to public opinion and the divine, claiming that he would follow the choice of his readers and the electorate.

In a press conference in Mysuru, Simha emphasised the importance of the electorate and constituents in determining his devotion to the country, religion, and nationalism through their votes in the next 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Whether Pratap Simha is a traitor or a patriot -- mother Goddess Chamundeshwari sitting on the hills of Mysuru, mother Goddess Cauvery who is sitting on Brahmagiri, my reader fans across Karnataka who have been reading my writings for the last twenty years, and people of Mysuru and Kodgu who have seen my work for 9.5 years and my conduct on issues related country, dharma and nationalism -- will give their verdict through votes in Lok Sabha polls to be held in April, 2024," Simha was quoted as saying.

While acknowledging banners calling him a "traitor" following the Parliament security breach, Simha underlined that he left the final decision to the people. He expressed his willingness to accept their decision on his patriotism or lack thereof and declined to comment further. He said, "They (people) are the ones who have to ultimately give the judgement. They will decide whether I'm a patriot. I leave it to their decision. I don't have anything to say other than that."

Concerning the probe and police investigation into the incident, Simha provided no further details, noting that he had expressed his viewpoint and had nothing further to add. "I have said whatever I have to. I don't have anything else to say on this," he said.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Simha's statement had been recorded as part of the continuing investigation into the Parliament security breach, according to the report.

Simha, a journalist-turned-politician and two-term BJP Lok Sabha member from Mysore-Kodagu, has received criticism and protests from the Congress and other organisations in the aftermath of the breach.

With PTI inputs

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!