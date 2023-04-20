President Droupadi Murmu visits Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Shimla

Murmu visited the picture gallery, library, protected offices and courtyard of the main building of the institute, the statement said

Shimla: President Droupadi Murmu visits the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, in Shimla, Thursday, April 20, 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) here, an official statement said.

Murmu arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit. She is staying at the 'Rashtrapati Niwas' in Mashobra.

Murmu visited the picture gallery, library, protected offices and courtyard of the main building of the institute, the statement said.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla accompanied the president, it said.

Shashiprabha Kumar, chairperson of the institute, Nageswar Rao, vice chancellor of IGNOU, New Delhi and director of the institute, Shailendra Raj Mehta, vice

chairman, and Subrat Kumar Pradhan, secretary welcomed the president on her arrival.

