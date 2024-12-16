Eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka to commemorate Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations

Vijay Diwas commemorates the 1971 Liberation War, observed nationwide on December 16 to celebrate India's victory against Pakistan in the 13-day war, which ended with Pakistan signing the instrument of surrender in Dhaka and the subsequent liberation of Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan), ANI cited.

India and Bangladesh will jointly celebrate the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas on Monday, with the annual exchange of war veterans and serving officers.

Eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka to commemorate Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations, ANI reported.

On this occasion, several Indian political leaders greeted the citizens through social media.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid tribute to soldiers who showed 'indomitable courage' during the 1971 war on Vijay Diwas

She said on X, "On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to our valiant soldiers who displayed indomitable courage during the 1971 war, securing victory for India. A grateful nation remembers the ultimate sacrifice of our brave hearts whose stories inspire every Indian and shall remain a source of national pride."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also remembered the soldiers who martyred during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

"On Vijay Diwas, we pay homage to the martyrs of the 1971 war and honour the unmatched gallantry of our armed forces," the office of the vice president wrote on X.

On Vijay Diwas, we pay homage to the martyrs of the 1971 war and honour the unmatched gallantry of our armed forces.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to soldiers

Modi said in a post on X, "Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us."

"This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the soldiers

In a post on X, the Singh said that the country will never forget the sacrifice and service of the Indian armed forces and saluted the 'bravery' and 'sacrifice' of the forces for their unwavering courage and patriotism.

"Today, on the special occasion of Vijay Diwas, the nation salutes the bravery and sacrifice of India's armed forces. Their unwavering courage and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe. India will never forget their sacrifice and service," the post read.

Rahul Gandhi along with a paying tribute to the martyrs posted pictures of his grandmother the then-prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi greeting the soldiers.

He wrote in Hindi, "On the glorious occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour, dedication and resolve of our armed forces. The country will always remember the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of all the heroes of the 1971 war who liberated Bangladesh from injustice while protecting the sovereignty of India."

विजय दिवस के गौरवशाली अवसर पर हमारे सशस्त्र बलों के शौर्य, समर्पण और संकल्प को नमन करता हूं।



Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami recalls sacrifices of war veterans on Vijay Diwas

He wrote, "Vijay Diwas, December 16, marks India's historic victory in the Indo-Pak war of 1971. On this day, Pakistan surrendered to the Indian Army. This day is dedicated to the unparalleled courage, valor and struggle of the Indian Army, who displayed unprecedented strategies and bravery in this war. On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour and courage of the soldiers! #VijayDiwas."

