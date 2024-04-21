Priyanka Chaturvedi accuses BJP of cilencing Oppn ahead of INDIA bloc's Nyay Ulgulan Rally

Priyanka Chaturvedi claimed that opposition leaders are unified in their opposition to the BJP's growing despotism

Priyanka Chaturvedi/ File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has launched a stinging attack on the BJP, accusing it of seeking to silence opposition voices ahead of today's 'Nyay Ulgulan Rally' organised by the INDIA alliance in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The event centred around the arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, both prominent members in the INDIA bloc who are presently in judicial detention, seeks to highlight the ruling party's alleged dictatorial tendencies, ANI reported.

Chaturvedi, per the ANI report, claimed that opposition leaders are unified in their opposition to the BJP's growing despotism, emphasising that the ruling party is preventing the opposition from working properly. She emphasised issues such as inflation, unemployment, and a lack of safety for women, attributing the election participation to people's desire for change.

"My message is very clear: we are together in this fight against the BJP's growing autocracy. They are not allowing the opposition to function properly; what they are trying to do is silence the opposition," she said speaking to ANI.

Further hitting out at the BJP-led union government, the Sena (UBT) leader said, "We are seeing a high rate of inflation, joblessness and women not getting a safe environment. In the first phase of the election, not many people, but those who have come out to vote have come out to change these people (BJP), who have been showing this dictatorial tendency."

Posters portraying INDIA bloc leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren, and Kalpana Soren adorn Ranchi ahead of the huge gathering at Prabhat Tara Ground.

Prominent leaders including Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and AAP leader Sanjay Singh are expected to attend the protest, demonstrating opposition parties' solidarity.

The fourth round of general elections in Jharkhand has yet to begin, with the state's elections scheduled in various phases. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA won 12 of 14 seats in Jharkhand, with the JMM and Congress winning one seat each, the report added.