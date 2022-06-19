Prophet remarks row protests: 421 arrested, 20 FIRs registered in Uttar Pradesh

The ADG stated that 103 people have been arrested in Prayagraj, 85 in Saharanpur, 58 in Kanpur, 55 in Hathras, 41 in Ambedkarnagar, 40 in Moradabad, 20 in Firozabad, eight in Kheri, six in Aligarh and five in Jalaun. On June 10, mobs pelted stones at police during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur

Police personnel chase away people during their protest demanding arrest of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Pic/PTI

As per records, the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 421 people and registered 20 FIRs so far in connection with the violent protests that erupted over now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

On June 3, violence broke out in Kanpur and on June 10 in nine other districts of UP after protests against Sharma's remarks during a TV debate spun out of control.

At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured in the violence in Kanpur.

Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Sunday said a total of 421 people have been arrested and 20 FIRs registered in 10 districts so far in connection with the violence on June 3 and June 10.

"Seven FIRs have been registered in Prayagraj, three each at Kanpur Police Commissionerate and in Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Kheri and Jalaun," he said.

The ADG stated that 103 people have been arrested in Prayagraj, 85 in Saharanpur, 58 in Kanpur, 55 in Hathras, 41 in Ambedkarnagar, 40 in Moradabad, 20 in Firozabad, eight in Kheri, six in Aligarh and five in Jalaun. On June 10, mobs pelted stones at police during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur.

In Prayagraj, a mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts, and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas shells and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace. A policeman was injured in the violence, according to officials.

In Saharanpur, protesters raised slogans against Sharma and demanded death sentence for her. There were protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow as well.

(with inputs from PTI)