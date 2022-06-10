Remarks against Prophet row: Protests erupt across India against Nupur Sharma

A large crowd of people gathered on the steps of Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal

Nupur Sharma. File Pic

Protests erupted across various parts of the country demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

In Delhi, a large crowd of people gathered on the steps of Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit. There was heavy security deployment to manage the situation and avoid any untoward incident.

"The protest was held near the gate number one of Jama Masjid. We demanded the arrested of Nupur Sharma for her remark on Prophet Mohammad," said Akram Qureshi, a resident of the area. "Nupur Sharma should be arrested. I will keep protesting until she is put behind the bars. How dare she disrespect our religion," said 57-year-old Baba Mastan, who was part of the protest. Mohammad Fahad (59), a shopkeeper, said, "The protest started at 2 pm. They were dispersed by the police within 15-20 minutes. It was a peaceful protest." Even after the protesters were dispersed, teams of the police and the CISF continued to be deployed in the area.

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid said no call for protest was given by Masjid. "We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka too saw public outrage. In Howrah, the protests took place near Ankurhati on NH 116, disrupting traffic. A few protesters who were present on the site shouted slogans that Sharma should be given harshest punishment.

In Maharashtra, women carried out a protest march in Navi Mumbai against the controversial statement made by former BJP spokesperson.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Women carry out a protest march in Navi Mumbai against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. pic.twitter.com/hiFVeSHZRE — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

In Karnataka's Belagavi, miscreants hung Sharma's effigy from an electric wire, near a mosque on Fort Road, the police said. As the issue triggered a public outrage, police along with the city municipal corporation removed it quickly, they added.

In Ranchi, a few police personnel were injured while trying to disperse the crowd near Hanuman Temple, after hundreds gathered to demand Sharma's arrest.

Police fired in air besides resorted to lathi-charge to control the mob which pelted stones and shouted slogans. "Few policemen have been injured. We are looking into the situation. We are reinforcing deployment," said a senior police official.

The row over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated on Sunday with Islamic countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran condemning the remarks, prompting the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday, the police officials had said. Jindal, who was expelled from the party, and journalist Saba Naqvi too have been named in the FIR.

