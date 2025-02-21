Security personnel arrested more than 10 village volunteers in an early morning operation at Panjao Pallumda in the district

Demonstrators across Manipur's Imphal Valley on Friday burnt tyres in the middle of roads to protest the arrest of village volunteers in Kakching district, officials said.

Security personnel arrested more than 10 village volunteers in an early morning operation at Panjao Pallumda in the district and later took them to a security forces camp at Phundrei in Thoubal district, officials added.

The arrests came a day after Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla urged the people of the strife-torn state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, asserting that "strict action" would be taken after the expiry of the deadline.

According to officials, the demonstrations were held in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts.

Protesters also forced the closure of roadside shops and markets in Wangkhei, Uripok, Thangmeiband, and Khurai areas of Imphal, they added.

