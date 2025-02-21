Breaking News
FIR filed after cops get emails threatening to blow up Eknath Shinde's car
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accuses Dhananjay Munde of involvement in Rs 300-crore scam
Fines worth Rs 4.54 crore collected from citizens for flouting cleanliness norms
Major fire breaks out near Film City in Goregaon, no injuries reported
'Conspiracy' to frame CM, Shinde in false cases: BJP leader records statement
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Manipur People hold protest in valley districts after arrest of village volunteers

Manipur: People hold protest in valley districts after arrest of village volunteers

Updated on: 21 February,2025 02:18 PM IST  |  Imphal
PTI |

Top

Security personnel arrested more than 10 village volunteers in an early morning operation at Panjao Pallumda in the district

Manipur: People hold protest in valley districts after arrest of village volunteers

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Manipur: People hold protest in valley districts after arrest of village volunteers
x
00:00

Demonstrators across Manipur's Imphal Valley on Friday burnt tyres in the middle of roads to protest the arrest of village volunteers in Kakching district, officials said.


Security personnel arrested more than 10 village volunteers in an early morning operation at Panjao Pallumda in the district and later took them to a security forces camp at Phundrei in Thoubal district, officials added.


The arrests came a day after Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla urged the people of the strife-torn state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, asserting that "strict action" would be taken after the expiry of the deadline.


According to officials, the demonstrations were held in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts.

Protesters also forced the closure of roadside shops and markets in Wangkhei, Uripok, Thangmeiband, and Khurai areas of Imphal, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manipur imphal Protest news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK