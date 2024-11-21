Manipur killings: Protests continue in Imphal

On November 16, the administration imposed the suspension on both broadband and mobile internet services

Security personnel keep vigil as people protest in Imphal. Pic/PTI

Defying curfew orders, sit-in protests demanding swift action against the killing of three women and three children by suspected Kuki militants in Jiribam continued across parts of Imphal East and West even as the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a civil society organisation representing the people of Imphal Valley, on Wednesday suspended its agitation for a week after the state’s NDA legislators adopted a resolution calling for “mass operations” against suspected Kuki militants involved in civilian killings. The COCOMI also called for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in areas where it was recently re-imposed. Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday extended suspension of mobile internet services for three more days in seven districts. On November 16, the administration imposed the suspension on both broadband and mobile internet services.

‘Killers will be brought to justice’

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh asserted that his government would not rest until the culprits are brought to justice. He said search operations were underway for the killers of three women and three children whose bodies were recovered from a river in Jiribam district last week.

