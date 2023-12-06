Protests of OBCs, Marathas in Maharashtra are state-sponsored: Vijay Wadettiwar

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that the ongoing protests by the Maratha and OBC communities in Maharashtra are state-sponsored

Vijay Wadettiwar. File Pic

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday claimed that the ongoing protests by the Maratha and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities in Maharashtra are being orchestrated by the Eknath Shinde-led government, reported the PTI.

The leader of opposition in the assembly was speaking to reporters in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on the eve of the commencement of the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.

While the Maratha community is agitating for a quota, leaders from the OBC are also holding rallies, demanding that the OBC quota should not be touched while granting reservation to the Marathas.

"Both the agitations have been state-sponsored and the intention is to keep the two communities fighting against each other. This is certainly not good for society," Vijay Wadettiwar said, according to the PTI.

"Such proxy battles are an attempt by the state government to divert the people's attention from real and important issues," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and senior OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said that there will be no Marathas left in Maharashtra if all of them get Kunbi certificates, reported the PTI.

"If Marathas get blanket Kunbi OBC certificates, there will be no separate identity of the Maratha community in Maharashtra," Chhagan Bhujbal said on Wednesday amid the Maratha quota row, as per the PTI.

The Marathas, led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, have been demanding inclusion of their community in the OBC category so that they also get quota benefits. CM Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has started the process of giving Kunbi caste certificates to those Marathas who possess revenue or education documents from the Nizam era that recognise them as Kunbis, the news agency reported.

When asked whether the inclusion of Marathas will affect the OBC reservation, Chhagan Bhujbal said in a sarcastic vein, "I feel now that there is no need to do anything else because all Maratha community members are taking Kunbi certificates and getting included in the OBC category. Hence, no Maratha will be left in Maharashtra as all of them are becoming Kunbis. I think there is no need for any other solution," according to PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

