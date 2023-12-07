Proud moment as Garba shines on global stage: Amit Shah on UNESCO recognition to Gujarat's dance

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 December,2023 12:50 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

UNESCO has approved the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional Garba dance in its 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'

Amit Shah. File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional Garba dance in its 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity', saying it is an accolade for the beauty and resilience of the country's culture.


"Garba is an age-old dance form that brings the community together with its rhythmic harmony. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List is an accolade for the beauty and resilience of our culture. This proud moment, when our very own Garba shines on the global stage, also reminds us of our responsibility to promote and preserve more religiously," Amit Shah wrote on 'X'.


India had nominated Garba, performed across Gujarat and in many other parts of the country during the Navratri festival, for inclusion in the list.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

