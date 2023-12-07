Proud moment as Garba shines on global stage: Amit Shah on UNESCO recognition to Gujarat's dance

UNESCO has approved the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional Garba dance in its 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional Garba dance in its 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity', saying it is an accolade for the beauty and resilience of the country's culture.

"Garba is an age-old dance form that brings the community together with its rhythmic harmony. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List is an accolade for the beauty and resilience of our culture. This proud moment, when our very own Garba shines on the global stage, also reminds us of our responsibility to promote and preserve more religiously," Amit Shah wrote on 'X'.

ગરબા એ વર્ષો જૂનું લોકસંસ્કૃતિનું સ્વરૂપ છે જે સમાજને તેની લયબદ્ધ સંવાદિતાથી એકબીજા સાથે જોડે છે. અમૂર્ત હેરિટેજ લિસ્ટમાં તેનો સમાવેશ એ આપણી સંસ્કૃતિની સુંદરતા અને વારસાની પ્રશંસા છે.



India had nominated Garba, performed across Gujarat and in many other parts of the country during the Navratri festival, for inclusion in the list.

