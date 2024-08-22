The case was registered at Khadak police station under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on a complaint lodged by one Shoeb Shaikh

The police on Wednesday said that an FIR was registered in Pune against Hindu religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad and Islam, reported news agency PTI.

The case was registered at Khadak police station under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on a complaint lodged by one Shoeb Shaikh, an official said, reported PTI.

The FIR stated that Ramgiri Maharaj deliberately made objectionable remarks to create a rift in the society and cause riots.

"We have registered a complaint under sections under BNS section 302 (uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings), 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and others," the official said, reported PTI.

Multiple FIRs have already been registered against the Hindu seer in various cities across Maharashtra.

Maharaj allegedly commented on Islam and Prophet Mohammad during a religious event in Nashik district, police had said.

Amid protests, the seer claimed his remarks concerned the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Earlier, the police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against Hindu religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad and Islam, reported news agency PTI.

The remarks were allegedly made recently by Ramgiri Maharaj at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district during a religious event and its video went viral on social media, police had said earlier, reported PTI.

The Mumbra police have booked the religious leader under BNS section 302 (uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings) and many others, including the ones dealing with outraging religious feelings, promoting enmity between groups over religion, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

Ramgiri Maharaj also faces FIRs in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts of the state. The religious leader has said that he made the statement in reaction to the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, reported PTI.

"The only motive was that Hindus should unite. Now, I will face whatever may come. If a case has been filed, I will see whenever I get a notice," he had said on Friday, reported PTI.

A controversy erupted over alleged objectionable remarks made by Hindu religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj against Prophet Mohammad and Islam, with police filing cases against him in two districts of Maharashtra following complaints by members of the Muslim community.

(With inputs from PTI)