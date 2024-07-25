Around 400 people were evacuated to safety on Thursday following flooding in Sinhagad Road and some other areas along the riverbank in Pune city amid incessant rains, officials said.

Two columns of the Army were deployed in Ekta Nagar in the Sinhagad Road area which was severely affected by flooding, Pune civic officials said. PTI

Around 400 people were evacuated to safety on Thursday following flooding in Sinhagad Road and some other areas along the riverbank in Pune city amid incessant rains, officials said.

Two columns of the Army were deployed in Ekta Nagar in the Sinhagad Road area which was severely affected by flooding, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials said. Along with the Army personnel, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade as well as the district and city disaster management cells were also pressed into service to carry out relief operations.

Water had entered several housing societies and houses in low-lying areas along the Sinhagad Road. The parked cars and two-wheelers in these areas were also submerged in water.

"So far, 400 people from the Sinhagad Road area have been shifted to safety," said Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Pune district for another 48 hours. As heavy rains are expected to continue later in the day in the catchment areas of Khadakwasla and other upstream dams, more water is likely to be released from the reservoir. As Khadakwasla’s water was released into Mutha river, the river’s water level also increased, the collector said.

Waterfalls and lakes in Pune district have been closed to tourists.

Despite the heavy rains, no village in the district has been cut off so far, Diwase said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar visited the PMC's disaster management cell to take stock of the situation.

(With PTI inputs)