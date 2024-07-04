Pune police dismissed Adesh Shivankar and Pirappa Bansode following a departmental inquiry, which concluded that Patil escaped as the two did not remain alert

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article Pune: Two cops dismissed from service after Drug Kingpin escapes x 00:00

Two Pune policemen were dismissed from service for dereliction of duty in connection with the escape of alleged drug kingpin Lalit Patil last year, reported PTI citing officials on Thursday.

Patil was in jail in a drug case. However, while being treated at the Sassoon General Hospital he fled in October last year while being taken for an X-ray procedure, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the PTI report, five police personnel were deployed at ward 16 of the hospital, which is for jail inmates requiring medical treatment, were suspended at the time.

"On July 3, Pune police dismissed Adesh Shivankar and Pirappa Bansode following a departmental inquiry, which concluded that Patil escaped as the two did not remain alert," the official said.

"It was expected that the accused should have been taken for X-ray procedure with handcuffs but this did not happen. Shivankar, who was in charge of ward 16, should have been part of the escort team. Pirappa did not inform his seniors or the control room. If he had done so, Patil could have been apprehended immediately," the official added.

On October 2, a man was held from outside Sassoon Hospital with mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore, said the PTI report. A probe found the involvement of Patil, who was getting treated while in jail for another case, and others.

Patil was recaptured some day later from Bengaluru in neighbouring Karnataka.

Maharashtra: Five people from Telangana killed in accident on Pune-Solapur highway

In an unfortunate incident, five people from Telangana tragically lost their lives on Tuesday in a car accident after the driver lost control on the Pune-Solapur Highway in Maharashtra, police said, reported news agency ANI.

The tragic accident happened near Dalaj village in the Bhigwan police jurisdiction.

Giving details of the accident, police said, "Six persons were travelling in the car from Mumbai to Telangana when the incident occurred in Pune. Five people died on the spot after the driver lost control and the car turned turtle on Pune-Solapur highway," reported ANI.

More details are awaited.