This extension will connect to the Swargate Multimodal Hub, which includes the Metro Station, the MSRTC Bus Stand, and the PMPML Bus Stand, enabling convenient access within and outside of Pune City.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the Swargate to Katraj Underground Line Extension of the existing PCMC-Swargate Metro Line, which is part of Pune Metro Phase I. This planned extension, known as Line-I B, will cover 5.46 km and include three underground stations, improving connectivity with vital districts like as Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar, and the Katraj suburbs.

The project to improve connectivity in Pune is anticipated to cost Rs 2,954.53 crore and will be completed by February 2029. The money will be divided equally between the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra, with extra contributions from bilateral agencies, said a media statement of the Press Information Bureau.

The PIB statement further stated that the new corridor is projected to drastically reduce traffic congestion, accidents, pollution levels, and travel times while promoting sustainable urban growth.

The Swargate to Katraj Underground Line would connect several critical places around the city, including bus stops, railway stations, recreational centres such as the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Taljai Hillock, as well as residential districts, educational institutions and major corporate hubs. This new metro line is expected to assist thousands of daily commuters, primarily students, small business owners, and professionals, by providing a speedier, more cost-effective transportation choice.

The projected daily ridership on the Swargate-Katraj Line for the years 2027, 2037, 2047, and 2057 is estimated to be 95,000,1.58 lakh, 1.87 lakh, and 1.97 lakh passengers, respectively, the PIB statement read.

This strategic expansion is projected to increase Pune's economic potential, improve the city's infrastructure, and contribute to its long-term growth, the statement added.

Apart from the Pune metro extension, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project corridor. The 29-km corridor will run along the periphery of the west side of Thane city with 22 stations. The network is encompassed by Ulhas River on one side and Sanjay Gandhi National Park [SGNP] on the other.